BRIEF-Pennymac financial services- co entered amendment to its master repurchase agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Pennymac Financial Services Inc :
* On Sept 26 co entered amendment to its master repurchase agreement, dated as of June 26, 2012 - SEC filing
* Csfb agreed to increase maximum combined purchase price from $907 million to $1.207 billion until October 26, 2016
* Under amendment, increase of purchase price of $250 million until October 15, 2016
* CSFB also agreed to extend termination date of msr repo to December 26, 2016 - SEC filing
* Under amendment uncommitted amount of maximum price provided for in Citi repurchase agreement increased to $250 million Source text bit.ly/2deTAv5 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.