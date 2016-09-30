BRIEF-Pennymac financial services- co entered amendment to its master repurchase agreement

Sept 30 Pennymac Financial Services Inc :

* On Sept 26 co entered amendment to its master repurchase agreement, dated as of June 26, 2012 - SEC filing

* Csfb agreed to increase maximum combined purchase price from $907 million to $1.207 billion until October 26, 2016

* Under amendment, increase of purchase price of $250 million until October 15, 2016

* CSFB also agreed to extend termination date of msr repo to December 26, 2016 - SEC filing

* Under amendment uncommitted amount of maximum price provided for in Citi repurchase agreement increased to $250 million Source text bit.ly/2deTAv5 Further company coverage: