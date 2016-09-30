BRIEF-Lexington Realty sells New York land investments for $338 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Lexington Realty Trust :
* Lexington Realty Trust sells New York city land investments for $338 million
* As result of sale, Lexington expects to record an estimated non-cash impairment charge of approximately $65 million in Q3 of 2016
* "Sale has reduced our leverage considerably and produced cash to retire outstanding balance on our revolving credit facility"
* In connection with sale, approximately $213.1 million of mortgage debt was assumed by buyer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LXP.N ]
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.