版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Garmin Co has completed acquisition of Iiyonet Inc

Sept 30 Garmin Ltd :

* Co has completed acquisition of Iiyonet Inc

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐