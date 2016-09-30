BRIEF-Universal Electronics' Asia unit signs capital stock sales deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Universal Electronics Inc :
* Universal Electronics' Asia subsidiary signs capital stock sales agreement
* Purchase price will be paid into an escrow account, as specified in agreement
* UEI's China-based engineering development and centralized support organizations to transfer to 2 new technology centers
* Deal for approximately USD 48 million
* Entered into agreement to sell entire ownership interest in Gemstar Technology Co. Ltd. to Guangzhou Junhao Investment Co
* In exchange for sale of 100% of capital of stock of Gemstar China, GJI will pay C.G. Development RMB 320 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
