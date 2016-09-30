BRIEF-New York Reit comments on letters from WW Investors

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 New York Reit Inc
* Comments on letters from Ww Investors Llc
* NYRT board has actively engaged with WW Investors Llc to reach a settlement
* Had talks with WW Investors, co offered that Michael Ashner and Steven Witkoff be included on NYRT's proxy to be elected to board
* Nominating and corporate governance committee open to discussing WW Investors' out-of-pocket third-party expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.