BRIEF-New York Reit comments on letters from WW Investors

Sept 30 New York Reit Inc

* Comments on letters from Ww Investors Llc

* NYRT board has actively engaged with WW Investors Llc to reach a settlement

* Had talks with WW Investors, co offered that Michael Ashner and Steven Witkoff be included on NYRT's proxy to be elected to board

* Nominating and corporate governance committee open to discussing WW Investors' out-of-pocket third-party expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

