BRIEF-Brookfield Office Properties announces results of conversion election of Series R shares

Sept 30 Brookfield Property Partners LP :

* For 5 years commencing October 1, 2016, Series R shares will pay fixed rate dividend, if declared, at annual rate of 4.155%

* Brookfield Office Properties announces results of conversion election of its series r preference shares

* Holders of Series R shares had right to exchange shares into class AAA preference shares, series s on one-for-one basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

