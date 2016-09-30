版本:
BRIEF-Health Canada approves first Teligent topical product

Sept 30 Teligent Inc :

* Health Canada approves first Teligent topical product

* Total addressable market for this product is approximately $1.0 million CAD

* Topical product will be distributed by Teligent's business in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

