BRIEF-Lexmark gets CFIUS clearance to proceed with proposed transaction

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Lexmark International Inc
* Following review, CFIUS found there are no unresolved national security issues associated with proposed acquisition of company
* Says parties continue to expect transaction to close in 2016
* Company and consortium announced that they have received clearance from CFIUS to proceed with proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
