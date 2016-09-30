版本:
BRIEF-Lexmark gets CFIUS clearance to proceed with proposed transaction

Sept 30 Lexmark International Inc

* Following review, CFIUS found there are no unresolved national security issues associated with proposed acquisition of company

* Says parties continue to expect transaction to close in 2016

* Company and consortium announced that they have received clearance from CFIUS to proceed with proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

