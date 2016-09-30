版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Department of energy selects Fluor Joint Venture to operate the depleted uranium hexafluoride conversion facilities

Sept 30 Fluor Corp :

* U.S. Department of energy selects Fluor joint venture to operate the depleted uranium hexafluoride conversion facilities

* Contract is valued at $318 million for joint venture over a five-year period

* Work will begin in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

