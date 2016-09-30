版本:
BRIEF-Fidelity d & d bancorp, inc to acquire Norwood Financial Corp's west scranton branch office

Sept 30 Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc :

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* In interim, accounts will continue to function as they have with Wayne Bank.

* Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. to acquire Norwood Financial corp's west scranton branch office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

