中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Papa john's international announces development deal to expand in Egypt

Sept 30 Papa John's International :

* Papa John's International announces development deal to expand in Egypt

* Looking for potential franchisees in parts of France, as well as Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

