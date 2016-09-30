版本:
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy bids for Cheniere Partners Holdings

Sept 30 Cheniere Energy Inc :

* Cheniere is proposing consideration of 0.5049 Cheniere shares for each outstanding publicly-held share of Cheniere Partners Holdings

* Proposed consideration represents a value of $21.90 per common share of Cheniere Partners Holdings

* Cheniere Energy, Inc. makes offer to acquire Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC

* Cheniere Energy, Inc. makes offer to acquire Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC

