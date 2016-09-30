BRIEF-Tofutti announces engagement of BDA Advisers to assist in a review of its strategic alternatives

Sept 30 Tofutti Brands Inc

* Tofutti announces engagement of BDA Advisers, Inc. to assist in a review of its strategic alternatives

* Review may result in company's continuing to pursue value-enhancing initiatives as a standalone company or a possible sale

* Announces delisting of its common stock from NYSE Market LLC and intention to transfer to OTCQB Venture Market