BRIEF-Bon-Ton stores, Inc. Announces redemption of senior notes due 2017

Sept 30 Bon-ton Stores Inc :

* Ton stores, inc. announces redemption of senior notes due 2017

* Will redeem entirety of its outstanding 10 5/8% second lien senior secured notes due 2017

* Ton stores inc - notes will be redeemed on November 29, 2016, at a redemption price of 100% of principal amount