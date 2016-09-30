版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-Bon-Ton stores, Inc. Announces redemption of senior notes due 2017

Sept 30 Bon-ton Stores Inc :

* Ton stores, inc. announces redemption of senior notes due 2017

* Will redeem entirety of its outstanding 10 5/8% second lien senior secured notes due 2017

* Ton stores inc - notes will be redeemed on November 29, 2016, at a redemption price of 100% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

