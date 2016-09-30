BRIEF-Amyris expanded its strategic partnership with a "global nutraceuticals market leader"

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Amyris Inc
* Expanded its strategic partnership with a "global nutraceuticals market leader"
* New agreement includes addition of a new nutraceutical target, a credit line of up to $25 million with a 5-year maturity
* Says anticipated revenues from expanded partnership are expected to average over $70 million annually beyond 2017
* New agreement includes an option for a $5-million strategic investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.