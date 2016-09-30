BRIEF-Amyris expanded its strategic partnership with a "global nutraceuticals market leader"

Sept 30 Amyris Inc

* Expanded its strategic partnership with a "global nutraceuticals market leader"

* New agreement includes addition of a new nutraceutical target, a credit line of up to $25 million with a 5-year maturity

* Says anticipated revenues from expanded partnership are expected to average over $70 million annually beyond 2017

* New agreement includes an option for a $5-million strategic investment