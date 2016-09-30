版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Niocan amends $1.35 mln secured debenture, extends maturity date

Sept 30 Niocan Inc :

* Niocan amends its $1.35 million secured debenture to benefit from a $300,000 cash injection to sustain its operations and extends the maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

