公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日

BRIEF-Cognizant conducting internal probe into whether some payments relating to India facilities were made improperly and in violation of U.S. Laws

Sept 30 Cognizant Technology Inc

* Conducting internal probe into whether some payments relating to India facilities were made improperly and in violation of U.S. Laws

* Has voluntarily notified U.S. DOJ and U.S. SEC and is cooperating fully with both agencies regarding internal probe Source text: [bit.ly/2dq8CyO] Further company coverage:

