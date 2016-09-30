BRIEF-Diana Shipping signs addenda with Chinese shipbuilding Co

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Signs two addenda with China shipbuilding trading company, limited and Jiangnan Shipyard (group) Co. Ltd
* Addenda to extend delivery dates of two newcastlemax dry bulk carriers, hull no. H2548 and hull no. H2549
* Delivery date of hull no. H2548 has been extended from September 29, 2016 to not earlier than Dec 26, 2016 and not later than Dec 30, 2016
* Company also expects to take delivery of one new-building kamsarmax dry bulk vessel during Q4 of 2016.
* Delivery date of hull no. H2549 has been extended from Nov 30, 2016 to not earlier than March 13, 2017, not later than March 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
