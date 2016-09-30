版本:
BRIEF-Clean Harbors appoints Alan McKim as president - SEC Filing

Sept 30 Clean Harbors Inc :

* On September 27, 2016, company's board of directors appointed its chairman, Alan McKim, to serve as president - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2dwU5mB Further company coverage:

