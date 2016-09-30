版本:
BRIEF-Union Pacific announces expiration of exchange offers

Sept 30 Union Pacific Corp

* Announces expiration of exchange offers

* Expiration of private offers to exchange certain of its outstanding notes and debentures, expired on September 29, 2016

* Says on October 4, 2016, co expects to deliver an aggregate principal amount of $1.04 billion of new notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

