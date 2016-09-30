版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-Callidus says board intends to engage external advisors to explore privatization of co

Sept 30 Callidus Capital Corp

* Extends substantial issuer bid and announces board of directors' intention to engage external advisors to explore privatization of the company

* Says is extending offer to 5:00 p.m. On October 31, 2016, as may be further extended or withdrawn by corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

