BRIEF-Firm Capital to acquire 40 pct interest in Thickson Place

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Firm Capital Property Trust
* Acquisition price values property at about $39.5 million
* Announce acquisition of a 40 percent interest in Thickson Place, located in Whitby, Ontario
* Acquisition of Thickson Place was funded through trust's existing cash resources and debt arranged on Whitby Mall
* As a result of acquisition, trust will increase size of its current portfolio by about 11 percent to $157 million.
* Thickson Place and Whitby Mall will each be managed by First Capital Realty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.