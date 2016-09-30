版本:
BRIEF-Senomyx to amend its sweet taste program collaboration agreement with PepsiCo Inc

Sept 30 Senomyx Inc

* Has amended its sweet taste program collaboration agreement with PepsiCo Inc for three additional years, through September 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

