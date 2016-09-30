版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Precious Metals Bullion Trust renews normal course issuer bid

Sept 30 Precious Metals Bullion Trust:

* Precious Metals Bullion Trust renews normal course issuer bid

* Renewed normal course issuer bid to buy up to 101,650 units of fund or about 10 pct of public float of 1 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

