BRIEF-Windstream reprices, upsizes B-6 term loans to $747 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Windstream Holdings Inc:
* Windstream redeems senior notes and reprices, upsizes term loans
* Completed redemption of all of its outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2017 and amended its existing senior secured credit agreement
* Upsized principal amount of its existing tranche b-6 term loans from approximately $597 million to $747 million
* Under credit agreement amendment, company decreased interest rate by 100 basis points to LIBOR plus 4.00% per annum
* Used proceeds from $150 million incremental term loans, revolver borrowings, to retire $369 million in aggregate principal amount of 2017 notes
* Improved 2017 cash interest expectations to approximately $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.