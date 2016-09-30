BRIEF-Sage Gold executes binding term sheet with Cartesian Royalty for C$11.5 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Sage Gold Inc :
* Executed a binding term sheet with Cartesian Royalty Holdings Pte Ltd. to provide corporation with a financing package of C$11.5 million
* Says financing package comprises a C$9.65 million secured gold prepayment and a C$1.85 million equity investment
* Under equity investment, CRH will invest C$1.85 million in exchange for units of corporation at a price of C$0.10 per unit
* Says CRH will commit to providing corporation with C$9.65 million payable in two tranches
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
