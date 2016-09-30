版本:
2016年 9月 30日

BRIEF-Nutanix Inc share open at $26.50 in debut, about 66 pct above IPO price

Sept 30 (Reuters) -

* Nutanix Inc share open at $26.50 in debut, above IPO price of $16 per share Further company coverage:

