BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group H1 net loss widens to 16.2 mln euros

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Airopack Technology Group AG :
* Consolidated net result in first half of 2016 amounted to negative 16.2 million euros (loss $18.20 million)
* H1 net loss 16.2 mln euros vs loss 4.21 mln euros yr ago
* H1 net sales 6.02 mln euros vs 3.19 mln euros yr ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.