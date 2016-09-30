版本:
BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group H1 net loss widens to 16.2 mln euros

Sept 30 Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Consolidated net result in first half of 2016 amounted to negative 16.2 million euros (loss $18.20 million)

* H1 net loss 16.2 mln euros vs loss 4.21 mln euros yr ago

* H1 net sales 6.02 mln euros vs 3.19 mln euros yr ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

