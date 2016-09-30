版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to sell last STACR offering of 2016

Sept 30 Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac announces intent to sell final STACR offering of 2016

* STACR 2016-HQA4 has a reference pool of single-family mortgages with an unpaid principal balance of more than $13.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐