版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 02:00 BJT

BRIEF-Mcgraw-Hill Education acquires Redbird Advanced Learning

Sept 30 McGraw-Hill Education :

* Acquires Redbird Advanced Learning, a digital personalized learning provider for K-12

* East Wind Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Redbird Advanced Learning in transaction

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐