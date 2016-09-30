版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 01:13 BJT

BRIEF-Hydra Industries announces stockholders meeting to approve extension proposal

Sept 30 Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp.

* Extending time available to consummate business combination from October 29, 2016 to December 29, 2016

* Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp. announces stockholders meeting to approve extension proposal

* Extension is to allow co additional time to complete its SEC review process related to deal with Inspired Gaming Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐