BRIEF-Myovant Sciences files for IPO

Sept 30 Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* Files for IPO of up to $172.5 million; applied to list common shares on NYSE under symbol "MYOV"

* Citigroup, Cowen and Co, Evercore ISI and Barclays are underwriters to IPO

* IPO price estimated solely for calculating amount of SEC registration fee