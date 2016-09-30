版本:
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology announces proposed settlement and settlement hearing in stockholder litigation

Sept 30 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aveo Oncology announces proposed settlement and settlement hearing in 2014 stockholder litigation

* Expects any attorney's fees and expenses awarded to plaintiff's counsel and/or incentive award to plaintiff will be paid by insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

