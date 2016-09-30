版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-AZZ announces a 13.3% increase in quarterly cash dividend

Sept 30 AZZ Inc

* Azz announces a 13.3% increase in quarterly cash dividend from $0.15 per share to $0.17 per share

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐