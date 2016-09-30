版本:
BRIEF-Taubman Centers board of directors reduced size of board to 8 members from 9 - SEC Filing

Sept 30 Taubman Centers Inc:

* Says on September 27, 2016, William U. Parfet resigned from the board of directors of Taubman Centers Inc - SEC Filing

* Says board of directors reduced the size of the board from nine to eight members Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d1ZxJ3) Further company coverage:

