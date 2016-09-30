版本:
2016年 10月 1日

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale amends, restates bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing

Sept 30 Costco Wholesale Corp:

* Says amended the company's amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing

* Bylaws to permit a shareholder, or a group of up to 20 shareholders, owning 3% or more of stock to nominate 20% of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dC1SPI) Further company coverage:

