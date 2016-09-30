版本:
BRIEF-China Recycling Energy says Binfeng Gu appointed CFO

Sept 30 China Recycling Energy Corp

* Says Binfeng Gu appointed CFO

* Says On Sept. 27, 2016, Co received resignation letter from Yongjiang (Jackie) Shi, CFO And Secretary Of Co - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

