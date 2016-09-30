版本:
BRIEF-SPI Energy says John Elkann notified board of his resignation from the board

Sept 30 SPI Energy Co Ltd

* Says John Elkann notified board of his resignation from the board, effective immediately

* Says size of the board was reduced to 11 directors - SEC filing Further company coverage:

