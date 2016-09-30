版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Horsehead restructuring complete

Sept 30 Horsehead Holding Corp

* Horsehead restructuring complete

* Emerged from chapter 11 as a private company after successfully consummating its plan of reorganization

* Horsehead's plan eliminates substantially all debt, converts about $205 million of senior secured debt into equity in reorganized co Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐