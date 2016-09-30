版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's Inc board amended and restated Macy's by-laws

Sept 30 Macy's Inc

* Board of directors amended and restated Macy's by-laws

* Board amended Macy's by-laws to provide clarity on notice provision for proxy access Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

