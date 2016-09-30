版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Ivory Cove Ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc

Sept 30 Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Reports 5.2 pct stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc, as of September 20, 2016 - SEC filing

* Engaged in conversations with Seaworld and its representatives with respect to business of Co and Co's management and board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

