版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-CAPREIT acquires townhome property in London, Ontario

Sept 30 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Deal for approximately $22.5 million

* Deal financed with its acquisition and operating credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐