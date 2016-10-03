版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 02:33 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Galena Biopharma files registration statement related to previously-issued warrants (Sept. 30)

(Corrects headline and bullet to say company filed registration statement for shares upon exercise of previously-issued warrants for sale by selling stockholders not "files for secondary offering of up to 14 mln shares")

Sept 30 Galena Biopharma Inc :

* Files registration statement for shares of common stock upon exercise of previously-issued warrants for sale by selling stockholders of up to 14 million shares Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dr9LGs) Further company coverage:

