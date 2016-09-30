版本:
BRIEF-Powell Industries says increased size of board from eight to nine members - SEC filing

Sept 30 Powell Industries Inc :

* On Sept. 27 board increased size of board from eight to nine members and elected Brett A. Cope as a director - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2dBiSpl) Further company coverage:

