BRIEF-Initial delivery of Mitsubishi aircraft's regional passenger plane postponed - Nikkei

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Nikkei:
* Initial delivery of Mitsubishi aircraft's regional passenger plane will be postponed beyond current target of mid-2018 owing to design changes - Nikkei
* The first Mitsubishi Regional Jet is now likely to be handed off to buyer ANA holdings in 2019 or later - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi aircraft has notified partners of the delivery delay - Nikkei
* The jet delivery delay is not expected to affect ANA's flight plans - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi aircraft's latest delivery delay could add to about 300 bln yen ($2.96 bln), including public funds, already spent developing plane - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.