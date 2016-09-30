BRIEF-Mitsubishi Chemical,Nippon Paper invest to keep domestic operations competitive- nikkei

Sept 30 Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi chemical holdings and nippon paper industries are each investing in efficiency initiatives - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi chemical subsidiary Japan polypropylene will build polypropylene plant at its location in Ichihara,Chiba prefecture, in fiscal 2019- Nikkei

* With construction of new plant, mitsubishi chemical will halt operations at two older facilities to keep overall capacity unchanged - Nikkei

* Nippon Paper is spending 10 bln Yen over three years through fiscal 2017 to boost efficiency at its 15 domestic mills - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: