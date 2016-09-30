版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-Intersections Inc - Co, Digital Matrix Systems entered data services agreement - SEC filing

Sept 30 Intersections Inc

* Intersections Inc -Co, Digital Matrix Systems entered data services agreement - SEC filing

* Intersections Inc -Initial term of agreement is 1 year, with successive automatic renewal terms of 1 year each Source text : [bit.ly/2dLbuH3]

