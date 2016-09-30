版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 02:47 BJT

BRIEF-Prothena Corporation - CEO Dale B. Schenk, passed away

Sept 30 Prothena Corporation Plc

* Says Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dale B. Schenk, passed away

* Says Board is meeting shortly regarding succession and an announcement will follow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐