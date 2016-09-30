版本:
BRIEF-City Holding Co files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 mln

Sept 30 City Holding Co

* City Holding Co files for a mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - Sec filing Source - bit.ly/2dBPTkV Further company coverage:

