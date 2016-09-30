版本:
BRIEF-Altisource Portfolio Solutions comments on agreement with Altisource Residential

Sept 30 Altisource Portfolio Solutions

* As resi stated, resi was required to retain current property manager of portfolio as condition of obtaining seller financing

* Altisource portfolio solutions comments on agreement with altisource residential corporation

* Agreed to provide limited waiver of exclusive right to provide property management and other services to resi related to portfolio Source text for Eikon:

